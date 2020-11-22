Murphy On Working With Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio, Criticism Of Length Of Rey vs. Seth Rollins Storyline

In a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Murphy discussed working with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, the criticism of the length of the Rey vs. Seth Rollins story, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Murphy on working with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio: “It’s awesome working with him in-ring, and it’s awesome to get in there with Dom. Obviously, he’s so new to all of this and he holds his own, he listens. Man, it’s fun. Being there with Rey is fun anyway because you’re in there with Rey. But being in there with Dom is like another learning curve and makes you better. It’s a challenge and challenges are fun. And the whole storyline, obviously it’s gone for a long, long time. There have been hiccups in there and whatnot, but I feel like it’s because people aren’t used to having something go for so, so long.”

On the criticism of the Rey vs. Seth Rollins storyline and understanding why people may be frustrated: “I get that, and I’m the same. If I buy something on Amazon, whether I’m there or not, I’m picking next-day delivery because I want it immediately. If I go to Best Buy and want a TV and it’s like $2,000. OK, cool, but delivery is not until next week. Then why am I getting you $2,000 if I don’t get it for a week or a week and a half? You’re not a bank. I get this need of instant gratification because of the way the world is. Also, in the last however many years, we’re accustomed to moving on. Everything just moves on…..also, look at the video packages. Any wrestling match – it could be the worst indie wrestling match ever, but you put music to it? It’s awesome.

“That’s the thing – I want them to do like a full video package – make it 10 or 12 minutes and post it online – of everything we’ve done. It would be amazing. Obviously, it’s gone for so long that you forget. And Seth being such a perfectionist and such a crazy mind, there are little things in there you’d like for him to go back and explain. That’s what I would like. Why do that one little thing? And then point out why you did it and bring it all up. It would make it 150 times better because there are little easter eggs, but you maybe missed one little thing. It’s the ‘You know what makes a good steak is the seasoning.’ That’s what Seth delivers and what Rey delivers. I felt like the storyline delivered whether you missed it or not.”

