Murphy Says 205 Live Has The Hardest Job

Murphy did a recent interview with Metro where he discussed the challenges of wrestling on 205 Live.

On the challenges of 205 Live: “Yeah, 205 had the hardest job because we went on after the main show. We were the local band following AC/DC – so we went out there when the crowds have already seen all the stars that they wanted to. We had a tough job to get these fans that want to go home, and get them onto their seats. It made our jobs really hard, but it made it a great learning experience to work in front of those crowds and bring them back.”

On the positives: It’s only made me a better performer, but 205 was some of the best in-ring product in the world. It was just unfortunate that it wasn’t showcased to the best of its ability, I believe. But it did have the best in-ring product. 205 was the door opening for me. People ask me about NXT – and I always correct them and say ‘I’m not NXT, I’m 205 Live.’ It is my home, it was my birth. NXT – I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again – they missed this ship, so to speak. YOu can tell by the quality that I produced.”