Murphy Says He’s Learning a Lot From Seth Rollins, Talks Working With Roman Reigns

Murphy spoke with Express in the UK for a new interview and discussed his team with Seth Rollins and working with Roman Reigns. You can check out the highlights below:

On teaming with Rollins: “It’s awesome to be side by side with Seth. I feel like a mini Seth Rollins at the moment. I pick his brain every day learning inside and outside of the ring. I really respect what Seth has done outside of the ring. Being pulled to 150 different directions at the same time, you know it can be hectic and stressful. And in the ring it’s awesome being with the former Universal Champion, I look up to him. Everything that you see on television it’s pretty real. He’s my messiah and I’m a follower, I follow his lead inside and outside of the ring. I wouldn’t say that’s necessarily a bad thing, like some people would say, I think he’s actually quite a good role model.”

On working with Roman Reigns: “Roman is probably the best of the best. It was awesome to get in there in a time when I was on SmackDown and thrown into the deep end, so to speak. I was out there to make a statement and prove that I could go with the best and I felt like that night in Canada we made magic. It was one of those things were I couldn’t really look back at it and say that I would change anything or really critique it that much. I though for where we were at the time we had, it was perfect.”