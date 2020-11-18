Murphy Set for Tomorrow’s After the Bell With Corey Graves

– Per WWE.com, Murphy, the former disciple of Seth Rollins, will debut on tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can view the full announcement on the podcast below:

Seth Rollins’ former disciple Murphy comes to WWE After the Bell

From doing the sinister bidding of Seth Rollins to being persistently punished and cast aside by the so-called “Messiah” to becoming romantically involved with Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah, Murphy’s last few months have been a rollercoaster. But, as you’ll learn on this week’s WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, the Australian Superstar is used to the ups and downs.

In a compelling interview, Murphy describes his early introduction to the wrestling world, outlasting 79 other hopefuls in his grueling WWE tryout, being among the first to train at the WWE Performance Center and much more.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe on Spotify so you’ll never miss an episode.