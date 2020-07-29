wrestling / News

WWE News: Murphy Says Seth Rollins Has Reclaimed Him, Promo For This Week’s NXT

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buddy Murphy wwe 205 live

– Murphy took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Seth Rollins after injuring Aleister Black last night. Murphy, who brutalized Aleister Black’s eye on last night’s Raw, posted to say that he has been “REdesigned – REbuilt- REclaimed” by Rollins:

– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s episode of NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Murphy, NXT, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading