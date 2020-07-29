wrestling / News
WWE News: Murphy Says Seth Rollins Has Reclaimed Him, Promo For This Week’s NXT
– Murphy took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Seth Rollins after injuring Aleister Black last night. Murphy, who brutalized Aleister Black’s eye on last night’s Raw, posted to say that he has been “REdesigned – REbuilt- REclaimed” by Rollins:
REdesigned – REbuilt- REclaimed by the #MondayNightMessiah. @WWERollins #WWERAW #TheGreaterGood pic.twitter.com/KltJtOMYz3
— “The Disciple” Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 28, 2020
– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s episode of NXT:
