wrestling / News
Murphy Sparks Speculation He May Get His First Name Back
November 17, 2020 | Posted by
Murphy may yet be Buddy Murphy again, as he’s added the name back to his social media. Murphy is now known as Buddy Murphy again on his Twitter account as you can see below, reclaiming the name he lost back in February.
It’s worth noting that his name still lists as Murphy on WWE.com’s roster page, so it’s not confirmed yet. If it does get confirmed, Murphy will follow the nomenclature trajectory of Mustafa Ali, who lost his first name in 2019 only to get it back:
#MessiahSlayer pic.twitter.com/blZAzKSO82
— Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- SAG-AFTRA President Plans To Reach Out To Wrestlers About Joining SAG
- Alexa Bliss On What Vince McMahon Told Her Amid Her Concussions, WWE Taking Care of Talent, Working With Bray Wyatt
- Paige On Not Speaking Out About Alberto El Patron Abusing Her, the Escalation of Domestic Violence
- Aleister Black Rumored to Have Been Denied Request to Go to NXT