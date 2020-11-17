Murphy Sparks Speculation He May Get His First Name Back

Murphy may yet be Buddy Murphy again, as he’s added the name back to his social media. Murphy is now known as Buddy Murphy again on his Twitter account as you can see below, reclaiming the name he lost back in February.

It’s worth noting that his name still lists as Murphy on WWE.com’s roster page, so it’s not confirmed yet. If it does get confirmed, Murphy will follow the nomenclature trajectory of Mustafa Ali, who lost his first name in 2019 only to get it back: