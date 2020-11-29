Murphy vs. King Corbin Rematch Announced for SmackDown

– Commercials aired during the FOX broadcast of the New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals game today advertising a rematch between Murphy vs. King Corbin. Also, it was advertised that Roman Reigns is looking to seek revenge against Kevin Owens after his recent attack on Jey Uso.

Murphy beat Corbin in a singles match on last Friday’s show. The next episode of Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled for Friday, December 4 on the FOX Network.