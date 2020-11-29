wrestling / News
Murphy vs. King Corbin Rematch Announced for SmackDown
November 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Commercials aired during the FOX broadcast of the New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals game today advertising a rematch between Murphy vs. King Corbin. Also, it was advertised that Roman Reigns is looking to seek revenge against Kevin Owens after his recent attack on Jey Uso.
Murphy beat Corbin in a singles match on last Friday’s show. The next episode of Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled for Friday, December 4 on the FOX Network.
More Trending Stories
- Mike Tyson Return Fight Against Roy Jones Jr. Ends In Draw, Tyson Vows To Fight Again (Pics, Video)
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Done With ‘Fun Personalities’ for ‘Toxic, Undeserving Fanbase’
- Bret Hart Reveals the Original Plans for His Guest Appearance on The Simpsons