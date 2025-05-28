Music Producer Metro Boomin Says He’d Love To Produce Some Entrance Themes For WWE

Music producer Metro Boomin says that he would love to be able to make some entrance themes for WWE. Metro Boomin filmed some ads for WWE Bad Blood last year as well as the Cody Rhodes cold open, and he took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he’d like to produce some entrance themes for the company.

Metro wrote:

“Would love to produce some WWE entrance themes. It’s a lifelong goal of mine”

Metro has produced songs for the likes of The Weeknd, Drake, Offset, 21 Savage and Future.