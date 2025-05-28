wrestling / News
Music Producer Metro Boomin Says He’d Love To Produce Some Entrance Themes For WWE
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
Music producer Metro Boomin says that he would love to be able to make some entrance themes for WWE. Metro Boomin filmed some ads for WWE Bad Blood last year as well as the Cody Rhodes cold open, and he took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he’d like to produce some entrance themes for the company.
Metro wrote:
“Would love to produce some WWE entrance themes. It’s a lifelong goal of mine”
Metro has produced songs for the likes of The Weeknd, Drake, Offset, 21 Savage and Future.
Would love to produce some WWE entrance themes. It’s a lifelong goal of mine 👀
— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He Steals From Stephanie McMahon For His Heel Work
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW
- Kevin Nash Discusses In-Ring Psychology & Importance Of Selling
- Backstage Notes On AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event, When Talent Found Out Result