Music Producers Join With Masked Republic To Appear In Cinelucha Universe

Two big names in the Latin music industry — Carlos “Spiff TV” Suarez & DJ Luian — are poised to join forces with Masked Republic in their ambitious efforts to create the transmedia Cinelucha universe (via PWInsider). With the project incorporating various genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, the company has announced that the two producers will enter Cinelucha as the team “Hunters de los Muertos” in order to solve a horror-mystery in classic lucha film fashion.

“Lucha libre and lucha films are not only beloved in Mexico, where the sport is declared intangible cultural heritage, but throughout the globe – whether because of a connection among Hispanic heritages or simply embraced as part of pop culture. When we looked to launch the Cinelucha universe, we wanted to be able to bring fandom from across the globe into it, and that includes non-luchador celebrities as well,” said Ruben Zamora, CEO and founder of Masked Republic.

Both producers are fans of pro wrestling and lucha libre, having worked with a number of affiliated prjects in the past. “I’m a big fan of comics and wrestling and the vintage El Santo movies and I love what Masked Republic has done with their Luchaverse and other entertainment properties,” Spiff said. “It’s gonna be fun to see what we cook up”

DJ Luian also weighed in on his feelings about the collaboration. “I have always liked comics, from Marvel to Kevin Smith so with Spiff and Masked Republic we will do something super interesting. I know you will love it!”

“The Cinelucha universe is unlike anything the lucha libre industry has seen before. Natively transmedia, we are simultaneously developing the world in print, across screens and in officially licensed products including tabletop, RPG and action figure playsets. So, while today we are excited to announce Spiff and Luian will be off on their first adventure soon, fans across the world will soon be able to join them and help dictate the fate of the adventure,” Masked Republic President & COO Kevin Kleinrock added. “ Will they make the same choices Spiff and Luian made in the comic or choose their own paths? Will they team with them or aim to do battle against them? We are just now about to scratch the surface of what will be possible for lucha libre, Spiff and Luian’s global fandoms.”