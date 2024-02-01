wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Says He Will Address Fans on Tonight’s TNA Impact
– Wrestler Mustafa Ali announced that he’ll be appearing on TNA Impact later tonight at 8:30 pm EST on AXS TV. He wrote earlier today, “Citizens of @ThisIsTNA, Hand in hand, we can make change a reality. Join me TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, as I address the great citizens of TNA. #TNAiMPACT”
Ali appeared in a vignette for TNA last week, teasing his arrival. Impact starts later tonight at 8:00 pm on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Best of 3 Series, Match 1: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel
* Alan Angels’ Sound Check w/ guest Josh Alexander
* Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight
* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat
* Decay in action
* We’ll hear from Frankie Kazarian
* Mustafa Ali to address fans of TNA
