Mustafa Ali Says He Will Address Fans on Tonight’s TNA Impact

– Wrestler Mustafa Ali announced that he’ll be appearing on TNA Impact later tonight at 8:30 pm EST on AXS TV. He wrote earlier today, “Citizens of @ThisIsTNA, Hand in hand, we can make change a reality. Join me TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, as I address the great citizens of TNA. #TNAiMPACT”

Ali appeared in a vignette for TNA last week, teasing his arrival. Impact starts later tonight at 8:00 pm on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Best of 3 Series, Match 1: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

* Alan Angels’ Sound Check w/ guest Josh Alexander

* Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

* Decay in action

* We’ll hear from Frankie Kazarian

* Mustafa Ali to address fans of TNA