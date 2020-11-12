Mustafa Ali Addresses His Name Previously Being Shortened to ‘Ali’ by WWE

– As previously noted, Retribution leader Mustafa Ali instructed Charly Caruso on the proper way to pronounce his name on Raw Talk a while ago. Earlier this week, Mustafa Ali responded to a fan on social media who asked Ali on how WWE was saying his name wrong the whole time without being corrected. Ali had initially posted, “Now, not only do they know my name, I made ’em say it right.”

In his explanation, Ali noted how he didn’t correct people about his name because he feared it would be “too difficult to pronounce,” and that it would be taken away as a result. Ultimately, that did happen, as WWE at one point did shorten his name to just “Ali” instead of “Mustafa Ali.”

Mustafa Ali later tweeted yesterday (Nov. 11) in response to the fan question, “I was afraid of what would happen. I was terrified my name would be too difficult to pronounce, so it would be taken away. And it happened. I had to fight for my name. Now, I’m fighting for it be pronounced correctly. I don’t expect people to understand the weight of all that.” You can view that Twitter exchange below:

Now, not only do they know my name, I made ‘em say it right. pic.twitter.com/dVw2MDwPdJ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 11, 2020

Oh. Also, now IDGAF. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 11, 2020

Also, here’s the aforementioned clip from Raw Talk where Ali explained how to say his name right: