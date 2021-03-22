Mustafa Ali, Angel Garza, Buddy Murphy, More React To Andrade’s WWE Release

As previously reported, WWE has officially granted Andrade his release from the company after he reportedly requested his exit a few weeks ago. As expected, many WWE superstars are reacting to the news, including Mustafa Ali, Angel Garza, Buddy Murphy, and more.

Ali mentioned that it was “a pleasure” to share the ring with Andrade, while Murphy called Andrade one of the “best in the world” in a post on Twitter. Meanwhile, Garza reflected on teaming with Andrade on RAW and wished him success in his next venture.

You can view the reactions from more WWE and non-WWE superstars below.

@AndradeElIdolo is legit one of the best in the world! I hope to be 1/2 as good as him one day! Glad your happy amigo! 👊 — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 22, 2021

Legit on the best in the world! Sad to not share locker room with you anymore but so happy that your happy! Amigos 4 Life! https://t.co/gJEvXxVZ3F — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 22, 2021

Siempre cuidándonos las espaldas, la mejor de las suertes carnal! @AndradeElIdolo éxito a donde vayas… como decimos en el norte “El que es buen gallo, en donde quiera canta” 👊👊 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/38kCsV5zBl — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 22, 2021

A pleasure to share the ring with you. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 22, 2021

💔 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) March 22, 2021

👊 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 22, 2021

Muchisimas suerte en su proximo capitulo @AndradeElIdolo ✊🏽🇲🇽 — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) March 22, 2021

Oye oye oyeee @AndradeElIdolo que tal https://t.co/zP3ifYy9pD — Tama Tonga The Great (@Tama_Tonga) March 22, 2021