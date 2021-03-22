wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali, Angel Garza, Buddy Murphy, More React To Andrade’s WWE Release

March 22, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
As previously reported, WWE has officially granted Andrade his release from the company after he reportedly requested his exit a few weeks ago. As expected, many WWE superstars are reacting to the news, including Mustafa Ali, Angel Garza, Buddy Murphy, and more.

Ali mentioned that it was “a pleasure” to share the ring with Andrade, while Murphy called Andrade one of the “best in the world” in a post on Twitter. Meanwhile, Garza reflected on teaming with Andrade on RAW and wished him success in his next venture.

You can view the reactions from more WWE and non-WWE superstars below.

