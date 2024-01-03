wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Announced for House of Glory Reckoning in March

January 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mustafa Ali Image Credit: Mustafa Ali

– Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will make his House of Glory Wrestling debut on Saturday, March 2 for HOG Reckoning. The event will be held at the Amazura in Queens, New York.

Ali was released by WWE earlier in September. He became a free agent last month as of December 21. He then announced a world tour for 2024.

