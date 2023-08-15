wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali To Make ‘Important Announcement’ On This Week’s WWE NXT
Mustafa Ali is teasing a big announcement for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Ali, who had been chasing a shot at the NXT North American Championship currently held by Dominik Mysterio, posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that he’ll be making an announcement on Tuesday’s show.
Ali wrote:
“Please join me tomorrow night on #WWENXT for a very important announcement.
8/7c on @USANetwork | @WWENXT”
The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad
* NXT Championship #1 Contender Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak
* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke
* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak
* Mustafa Ali’s announcement
