wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali To Make ‘Important Announcement’ On This Week’s WWE NXT

August 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Mustafa Ali is teasing a big announcement for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Ali, who had been chasing a shot at the NXT North American Championship currently held by Dominik Mysterio, posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that he’ll be making an announcement on Tuesday’s show.

Ali wrote:

“Please join me tomorrow night on #WWENXT for a very important announcement.

8/7c on @USANetwork | @WWENXT”

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad
* NXT Championship #1 Contender Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak
* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke
* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak
* Mustafa Ali’s announcement

