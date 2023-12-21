wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Announces ‘World Tour’ – Already Booked For GCW, Prestige and More

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Image Credit: Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is now a free agent and has announced a ‘world tour’ that includes appearances in GCW, Prestige and more.

His announcement includes a video in which he said: “Esteemed citizens of the world! Tonight, I stand before you a free man! A man no longer affiliated with his former party. And now, I can finally bring forth a proposal that will turn all of our problems into possibilities! You see, our great sport has fallen into the hands of leaders who are corrupt! Leaders who are selfish! Leaders that kicked down the door of opportunity only to shut that door behind them. And now, with righteous anger in my heart, I am here to announce that I am launching a campaign to rid our sport of these corrupt leaders! I will right their wrongs. And I will be the leader that we need. Because in Ali we trust!

When mentioning “leaders” in the video, images are shown of Kazuchika Okada, Alex Shelley, El Hijo del Vikingo, Matt Cardona, Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, Zack Sabre Jr, TMDK and Swerve Strickland.

The dates announced so far include:

* GCW: No Compadre vs. Gringo Loco (January 12)
* C4 Wrestling: The Revenant (January 19)
* PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 162: Light of the Dragon (January 28)
* DEFY Wrestling (February 9)
* Dreamwave Wrestling: Run This Town: vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Gringo Loco & Penta El Zero M (February 10)
* Prestige Wrestling: A Moment of Violence: vs. Mike Bailey (February 25)
* Warrior Wrestling: Trouble is Brewing vs. Trey Miguel (March 1)

