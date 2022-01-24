Mustafa Ali Blocks WWE on FOX Twitter Account As #FreeAli Continues To Trend

As we previously reported, Mustafa Ali asked for his release from WWE earlier this month and hasn’t been used on television since October. Since then, fans have created a social media campaign with the hashtag #FreeAli. The hashtag has trended on Twitter at various points and is trending right now.

A fan noted to Ali that they had been blocked by the WWE on FOX account after tweeting the hashtag at them. Ali decided to block the official account in return. He included a screenshot as evidence.

Ali wrote: “Oh word? Don’t worry, I gotchu.”

It was noted that WWE has no plans to release Ali at this time.