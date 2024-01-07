Mustafa Ali Kicks Off ‘Campaign For Change,’ Says Dream Matches Are Coming

Mustafa Ali is kicking off his independent run with the tease of some big dream matches to be announced. Ali is a free agent after his no compete from his WWE release expired last month, and he posted to Twitter on Friday to announce his “Campaign Of Change” as you can see below.

Ali wrote in the message:

“Esteemed citizens,

I want to thank you for your continued support and contributions to the #MustafaAli2024 campaign. Together, we have grabbed the attention of corrupt industry leaders around the world. They know change is coming.

In the next few weeks, dream matches that have been negotiated will be announced. These matches will have significant ramifications on our mission to restore honor, create an impact through action, take the industry to new horizons and remove the elite who have ruled over us with an iron fist.

The campaign for change begins now. Thank you, good night and remember that #InAliWeTrust

-Mustafa Ali”