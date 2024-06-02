Mustafa Ali Declares Candidacy For President Of Pro Wrestling In New Video

Mustafa Ali has declared his candidacy to be the “President of Professional Wrestling.” Ali posted a new video to his Twitter account on Sunday as part of his post-WWE character arc, in which he has been competing across the world and campaigning to make pro wrestling a better place.

In the video, which you can see below, Ali said (per Fightful):

“Professional wrestling, the greatest sport in the world. And there’s no denying it, we live in an era of choice. There’s Raw and SmackDown, NXT, AEW, CMLL, Triple A, New Japan, and my personal favorite, TNA. With all these choices, there’s also some challenges. Though the quantity of wrestling has increased, the quality, not so much. Hi, I’m Mustafa Ali and I’m here to announce my candidacy for the President of Professional Wrestling. As President, I will make professional wrestling great again. Because I believe that fans like you deserve stories that move you, matches that relieve you, and champions. That’s why I want to lead the charge in making crucial changes to our industry. As President, I will ensure that competitors stop shaking hands and start shaking hands. I will place an immediate ban on excessive violence and bloodshed. The people want to see a match, not attempted murder. I will also require mandatory aid funds on competitors. Veterans of our great industry deserve to go home and stay there. So stand with me, fans of professional wrestling, as we embark on this journey together. Change is finally here, and our best days are yet to come. I’m Mustafa Ali, and I approve this message.”

Ali is the current TNA X-Division Champion.