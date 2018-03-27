Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Segment Set For 205 Live

– A segment featuring Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finalists Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander will air on tonight’s 205 Live. Drake Maverick posted to Twitter revealing that he did an interview with both men that will show on tonight’s episode.

Also set for the episode are:

Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese

* Fatal 4 Way Match: TJP vs. Kalisto vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa