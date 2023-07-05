wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Issues Challenge For NXT North American Title Match At Great American Bash

July 4, 2023
Mustafa Ali has laid out a North American Championship match to Wes Lee for NXT Great American Bash. Ali defeated Tyler Bate on Tuesday night’s show and following the match, he looked to the camera and said he was challenging Lee to put the title on the line against him at the PPV.

Lee has yet to respond to the challenge, and WWE has not yet confirmed the match. NXT Great American Bash takes place on July 30th from Cedar Park, Texas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

