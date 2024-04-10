Mustafa Ali On Changes He Wants To Make To TNA X Division, Including Weight Limits

In an interview with Fightful, TNA X Division Champion Mustafa Ali spoke about changes he wants to make to the division, which include instituting weight limits. The brand has always been advertised as not having weight limits, something Ali wants to change.

He said: “One, weight limits, obviously. Who wants to see Jake Something as the champion? The guy is grotesque. I would like to give people some sort of power. Some sort of vote in this, so I would hold open votes. I would have a town hall meeting. That’s what I would have. A Town Hall meeting amongst the X-Division competitors. We are a democracy. We should vote for who is next in line. Then, as the X-Division Champion, I get final say whether that happens. I think that would be fun. I think that would be fair. Town Hall meeting. Everyone comes up to the podium and presents their case. That’s something I would impose. I think it’s a novel concept and would be great.“