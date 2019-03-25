wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Comments On WWE Shortening His Name
– Mustafa Ali has spoken out about WWE deciding to cut the first half out of of his ring name. The Smackdown star, who saw his name shortened to just “Ali” earlier today on WWE’s roster page, posted to his Twitter account to comment on the change.
Ali shared to his account (which also reflects the shortened name):
Mustafa means the "chosen one" with an emphasis on being chosen from amongst the people.
Name or not, nothing has changed. I fight for the people. I am one of them.
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 26, 2019
