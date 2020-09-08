wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali: ‘Rumor Is They’re Changing the Name of WWE Main Event to Main Event Mustafa’

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mustafa Ali WWE Main Event

– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali tweeted again this week on not appearing on Raw, but promoting an upcoming match scheduled for WWE Main Event instead. Yesterday, Ali tweeted, “Not on #WWERaw tonight. But rumor is they’re changing the name of #WWEMainEvent to #MainEventMustafa. Catch me on this week’s episode!” You can view that tweet below.

