wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali: ‘Rumor Is They’re Changing the Name of WWE Main Event to Main Event Mustafa’
September 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali tweeted again this week on not appearing on Raw, but promoting an upcoming match scheduled for WWE Main Event instead. Yesterday, Ali tweeted, “Not on #WWERaw tonight. But rumor is they’re changing the name of #WWEMainEvent to #MainEventMustafa. Catch me on this week’s episode!” You can view that tweet below.
Not on #WWERaw tonight. But rumor is they’re changing the name of #WWEMainEvent to #MainEventMustafa. Catch me on this week’s episode! pic.twitter.com/ZbzZIuY9zM
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why He Hated The Rock & Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment, Who Came Up With The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, Being Pissed At Russo
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Think About Raw Plans Until Day of Show, Vince McMahon First Looked at Show Monday Morning
- WWE Clarifies Third Party Platform Usage Rules With Talent Before Raw
- Brodie Lee Enjoyed Reports That His Shots At Vince McMahon Bothered WWE Management