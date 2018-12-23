Mustafa Ali Comments on His Smackdown Win, Future 205 Live Appearances

– Mustafa Ali was featured in a new Day Of video discussing his move to Smackdown, his match with AJ Styles against Daniel Bryan and Andrade Almas and more. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On his thoughts before the match: “I’m teaming with AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan and ‘Cien’ Almas, I’m just waiting to wake up. One week you’re facing Daniel Byran and next week you’re teaming with AJ Styles. You’re in the ring with the best in the world. Part of me wants to tell myself they don’t just put anybody in the ring with them. I obviously want to be as good as them and I feel like I can be and I can hang with them. Trying not to make it bigger than it is. This is still a very cool moment for me. I’ve watched those guys, in particular Bryan and AJ. I’ve watched them my entire life, my entire career. Even on the independent scene, they were stars. Here they are stars and now my name is next to theirs.”

On his reaction to the match after the fact: “After the match, my first thought was, ‘How quickly can I get to my phone to text message my wife?’ What also sticks out in my mind is the entire 205 Live roster standing and waiting for me.”

On possibly returning to 205 Live at some point: “I will always rep 205 Live. I will always support 205 Live. I will always be the heart of 205 Live. I will always be watching because you will never know when the heart of 205 Live will beat again.”