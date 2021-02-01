Mustafa Ali Congratulates ‘Senior Citizens’ Taking Spots Of Younger Talent, Takes Shot At Fan

Mustafa Ali was not a happy man after last night’s Royal Rumble, lashing out at fans who mocked him and taking shots at the ‘senior citizens’ returning to WWE. Ali might have a point, as the Men’s rumble match was the oldest Rumble match in WWE history.

He wrote: “I’d like to be the first to welcome back all the senior citizens that will surely take away opportunities from hungry, hardworking individuals on this glorious road to #WrestleMania.”

He also laughed about his elimination of Xavier Woods, but got angry when a fan mocked his own elimination. He replied: “What did you do today, bitch?”

What did you do today, bitch? https://t.co/Y8Fkx48noV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 1, 2021