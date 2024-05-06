wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Considering Bringing Back His WWE Finisher

May 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali TNA No Surrender Image Credit: TNA

In a post on Twitter, TNA X Division Champion Mustafa Ali said that he was considering bringing back the finisher he used when he was in WWE. During that time, he used the 054, a backwards version of the 450 splash.

He wrote: “Might need to bring back the 0-5-4.

He’ll have his chance this weekend at NJPW Resurgence, when he faces Lio Rush.

