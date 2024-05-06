wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Considering Bringing Back His WWE Finisher
May 6, 2024
In a post on Twitter, TNA X Division Champion Mustafa Ali said that he was considering bringing back the finisher he used when he was in WWE. During that time, he used the 054, a backwards version of the 450 splash.
He wrote: “Might need to bring back the 0-5-4.”
He’ll have his chance this weekend at NJPW Resurgence, when he faces Lio Rush.
Might need to bring back the 0-5-4 https://t.co/F70S8DCTVK
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) May 5, 2024
