WWE News: Mustafa Ali Gives Credit to Andrade Cien Almas, Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle Set for First NXT of 2019

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-25-18

– After beating Andrade Cien Almas for last night’s edition of Smackdown, Mustafa Ali gave props to his opponent later on Twitter. You can check out Ali’s tweet crediting Almas below. He wrote, “As if you didn’t already know, @AndradeCienWWE is a beast. #SDLive”

– WWE has announced that Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno will main event next week’s edition of NXT, which will be the first NXT for 2019. The show airs on Wednesday on the WWE Network.

