Mustafa Ali Credits Alicia Fox For Helping Him When He Was an Extra

Mustafa Ali his a lot of gratitude toward Alicia Fox for aiding him when he was an extra on WWE TV, and took to social media to share the story. Ali posted to Twitter to note that he had seen Fox yesterday and wanted to share some praise for her, writing:

“I saw @AliciaFoxy yesterday and wanted to tell everyone how incredible this woman is. The first time I was invited as an extra (local talent) to TV, I had no idea what to do or where to go. Foxxy realized this just by the look on my face. She walked up to me and said ‘I gotchu.’ She grabbed me by the hand and took me to everywhere I need to be.Got me checked in, told me what time to be at the ring, what to expect out of the day and made sure that I ate! Yesterday I got to remind her of that. She didn’t need to help some nervous, extremely lost kid. But she did. A damn queen.”

Fox made an appearance at last night’s Raw Legends Night. Fox’s WWE release has never been confirmed, though she was moved to the alumni section in October of 2019 and hsn’t worked a match for them since April of that year.