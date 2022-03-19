Mustafa Ali Delivers a Warning: ‘I’m Absolutely Going to Body All of Your Faves’

– The currently MIA WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali posted a tweet last night, delivering a warning to fans that once his current issues are resolved, he would “body” the favorites of all the fans. You can see the message he tweeted below.

As previously reported, Ali asked for his release from WWE earlier this year, but it was not granted. He has not appeared on WWE programming since November.