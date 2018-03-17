Mustafa Ali Discusses Getting Into Wrestling & Changing Stereotypes

Mustafa Ali recently spoke with The Express Trubune, discussing getting into wrestling, changing stereotypes and more; here are the highlights…

On Getting Into Wrestling: “I specifically remember him putting me in his lap and we would watch Saturday Night Main Event and what not. The funny story is that I was giving a presentation in class about how I was going to be a future champion and one of the guys mentioned his brother was a professional wrestler who had a school and were looking for students.”

On Trying to Change Stereotypes: “So, we’re trying to change these pre-conceived ideas and knock down these barriers, these notions of what a guy with a name like Mustafa has to be portrayed as. That’s my goal.”

On Meeting His Wife Via Arranged Marriage: “My mom said, ‘You are reckless, and you need to get married.’ And I was like okay. I thought I was going to be the proper guy and look at the floor the whole time and show respect and my wife’s first words were, ‘Why are you looking at the floor?’ and then I looked up and said, ‘I can make eye contact with you?’ And then I saw the most amazing set of eyes and got hooked right there.”