Mustafa Ali Discusses His Storytelling Goal With His Character

– During a recent interview with WrestleSphere ahead of WWE Night of Champions, Mustafa Ali discussed the next chapter of his character and his big goal. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mustafa Ali on the next chapter of his character: “I think the next chapter is telling the real story. I think in WWE, specifically, I’ve been trying to find my way, and everyone knows me as this passionate performer, this passionate storyteller.”

On his current goal: “My big goal is I want to ‘wow’ the world. I want to tell them this incredible, passionate story that’s mixed with performance, with emotion, with everything that makes WWE and sports entertainment great. That’s my goal, and I think that’s the next chapter.”

Mustafa Ali faces Gunther on Saturday May 27 for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions. The event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast live on Peacock.