Mustafa Ali Is Done With Lio Rush Following NJPW Resurgence

Mustafa Ali says he’s done with Lio Rush after beating him at NJPW Resurgence. Ali picked up the win over Rush at Saturday’s show, and in a post-match promo he said he was ready to move on from Rush, who attacked him after the match with his black mist. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On beating Rush: “I am tired of the disrespect. What more do I have to do? Sold-out shows. Record-breaking attendances. Cover of PWI. The TNA X-Division Champion. Undefeated. The best super junior heavyweight in the world. Yet I still can’t get your respect. Tonight, I donated a charity match, a match that was meant to be nothing more than an exhibition, an opportunity for one Lio Rush. How does he thank me? How does he show his respect to me? He jumps me before the match? Assaults me ringside, puts my career in jeopardy?”

On Rush: “Me being the gracious, humble leader than I am, I forgave him. Even in victory, I lowered my head and extended my hand in friendship, and what does he do? He has the gall, the audacity to slap my hand away, and to complain to the official, and make the allegation that I cheated. Mr. Rush, I don’t need to cheat to beat you. There is not an aspect of this game in which you are better than me. I may not be god almighty, but in that ring, you lower your head to me. As for what happened after the match, I have no idea what kind of mind games you’re trying to play with this blood that was coming out of your mouth and the lights going on. I don’t know what’s going on. All I know is that you and me, this is done. This is over. I never want to see you in the ring again. I don’t want to see you at a show again. You are officially out, and that is an Executive Order from the President of Professional Wrestling, Mustafa Ali.”