Mustafa Ali Explains His Anxiety When Entering Pro Wrestling Because Of His Religion

Mustafa Ali recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed his hopes of using his platform to change perceptions and anxiety entering wrestling due to his religion…

On fans embracing him: “I kind of go back to my point and when I’m making my entrance, some of them (fans) were chanting ‘Ali,'” he said. “One of my friends who was in attendance at the show went like, ‘It’s about to be July 4th in America, and they’re chanting “Ali” right now!’ So it’s kind of that instance for me, because it’s what I’m going out there and fighting for, to be able to bring that change. I want to change how people perceived me when I came over here, change how the people perceive South-East Asians, or Middle Eastern or Muslim or Hindu or whatever their identity is. I want them to just let that go, and treat the performer as a performer.”

On hoping that he can pave the way for more performers with his background: “I think that’s high on my list,” Ali said. “My goal is to make people understand what I’m trying to do, and what it means to somebody… I think it’s a different thing when there’s a visual representation of that. So for example, standing there on the morning of WrestleMania, it’s a very surreal representation to be able to look up and go, ‘Oh this guy is competing at WrestleMania!’ They can see me, they can look up at the screen and see the name ‘Mustafa Ali,’ and they can go, ‘Man, a guy from my background or a guy with a name like mine, he made it to that stage!’ What a cool visual (that is).”

On what winning the cruiserweight championship could mean for him: “If I can win the cruiserweight championship… yes, I’m a competitor and I like to compete. I’m out here for opportunity and championship and a belt that spells my name, but on a bigger stage, my bigger goal, my mind-set is to completely eliminate any doubt in some of the minds that, ‘Hey I don’t want to take my dream to WWE. Where I’m from, what I believe in, it could cause any trouble.’ When I was trying to achieve my goal, I started training,” he said. “I became a character, and everyone was expecting me to become the ‘Prince of…’ or the Middle-Eastern, and I wanted to wear a mask, and I wanted to be like a luchador from Mexico. And people asked me, ‘Why are you putting a mask on?’ And the truth is, I did not want to deal with who I was. I wanted to hide my identity. I did not want people to know that I was a Muslim, I did not want people to know my name, or that I did not have an American name. I did not want that. Because I knew if they knew that, they would cast me as the bad guy. So I initially started my career by hiding who I was,” he continued. “And I remember that at that point, I might’ve upset a lot of people. A lot of them think that where they’re from or their religion will play a big factor in their success. So if I won the cruiserweight championship and I’m standing in the ring and I held that championship above my head, and the announcer announces the name ‘Mustafa Ali’, and there’s someone in the crowd that looks like me and has a name like that, and they have concerns, now they have a visual representation of what that thought could do. It would go on to show it doesn’t matter. ‘This guy is in the front, despite his name and despite where he’s from, he has been able to overcome all of that and he’s now a champion in WWE.’ So for me, just the championship will be cool but being the visual representation of what that would mean to a fan out there, someone who is going through what I’ve gone, for me that’s the championship, that’s the goal.”