Mustafa Ali Explains Why He Signed A New Deal With TNA Wrestling

In an interview with The Takedown, Mustafa Ali explained why he decided to sign a new deal with TNA Wrestling after his return to the company last week. Ali is a former X Division champion. Here are highlights:

On signing a new deal with TNA: “We have put pen to paper, we have shaken hands, and we have committed. I am now officially a part of the TNA party, and I believe there’s only one man responsible for all of TNA’s success: and that is me. TNA is on the precipice of greatness, and it needs a great leader, and, I, Mustafa Ali, am that leader.”

On why he signed a new deal: “TNA was the right fit for, me, and I was the right fit for TNA. As you know, in wrestling in general and the industry of entertainment, sometimes it’s right place, right time, but it’s got to be for both parties. I absolutely love what the industry is today. I love that one roster has several options, several big time options to go make big time money, and not just the wrestlers. I’m talking about medical staff, producers, people behind the scenes, even people that cover the the industry. There’s so much to do that, if you’re not successful somewhere, it’s it’s really on you.”

On what he likes about TNA: “I felt like TNA was going to provide me with a platform to creatively really expand, some of these other organizations, I don’t want to say ‘bottleneck,’ but there’s a certain process there. The one thing that I really enjoyed about my previous stint at TNA is that if I wanted an answer, if I wanted to do something, if I needed a ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ I knew who to talk to and I would get that answer within minutes.”