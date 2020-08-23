Mustafa Ali Faces His Dark Side in ‘Debate With the Devil’ Video

– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shared an interesting video today on his Twitter account he called “Debate with The Devil,” where he seems to be talking to himself, showing his light side debating with his dark side. The evil version of Ali wore dark clothes and a suit, while the good Ali wore a white shirt. It appears to present a conflict that Mustafa Ali is battling within himself. Below are some highlights and the clip Ali shared:

Good Ali: “Listen to me, I know, I know this all sounds crazy, but I truly believe I could fix all of this. I know that I can change their mind.”

Evil Ali: “You are going to change their mind? My brother, the minute they hear the name Mustafa Ali, their minds are already going to be made up. You aren’t going to change anybody. In fact, it’s you that needs to change.”

Good Ali: “No! I know what I am! I know what I’m fighting for! I know who I’m fighting for!”

Evil Ali: “Why do you care so much about them?! They don’t care about you! They don’t accept you! They don’t want you here! That is how the world is!”

Good Ali: “And I’m going to show them how this world can be!”

Evil Ali: “You are a damn fool. Do you think anyone is going to cheer for someone that looks like you? You don’t have blond hair or blue eyes, kid. You’re not what they want!”

Good Ali: “No blond hair! No blue eyes! Just dark hair on my head and truth in my eyes! I may not be what they want, but I know I’m what they need!”

Evil Ali: “When does this all stop? When do you stop torturing yourself for them? When do you stop showing up for a fight that you will never win?!”

Good Ali: “Until you don’t exist!”

It then looks like the darker, evil version of Ali disappears, and the optimistic version of Mustafa Ali walks away. The camera then turns back to the once empty chair, and the evil Ali is still sitting there with a knowing smile on his