wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Fails To Win US Title At Fastlane, RETRIBUTION Implodes
Mustafa Ali had a bad day at WWE Fastlane, losing his US Title match against Riddle and then getting turned on by RETRIBUTION. The match, which took place on the pre-show, saw Riddle retain the title at Ali’s expense.
After the match, Ali began to berate RETRIBUTION, only to have Reckoning turn around and walk out of the ring. SLAPJACK quickly followed and incensed, Ali began yelling at MACE and T-BAR. That led to MACE grabbing him by the throat, and T-BAR joining him for a double chokeslam. The two left together as Ali was laid out in the ring; you can check out pics and video from the match below.
Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.
Watch and learn, #RETRIBUTION.@AliWWE challenges @SuperKingOfBros for the #USTitle RIGHT NOW LIVE on #WWEFastlane Kickoff!
Stream on @PeacockTV: https://t.co/FfEMpIj6Du pic.twitter.com/7vmnjay7LE
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
#USChampion @SuperKingOfBros is ready for his @PeacockTV close-up.
He defends his #USTitle against @AliWWE right now LIVE on #WWEFastlane Kickoff!
👉 https://t.co/RpgG5WqwzA pic.twitter.com/saqJZVVPrb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 21, 2021
O G BRO off to an impressive start … bro.#WWEFastlane @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/mn8n4WCugu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2021
Taking notes, #RETRIBUTION?#WWEFastlane #USTitle @AliWWE pic.twitter.com/daZrjMz1Mq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2021
.@SuperKingofBros looks to hold off an ultra-aggressive @AliWWE in this battle for the #USTitle at #WWEFastlane!
▶️ https://t.co/xLIqW8bMss pic.twitter.com/rAANIzEw9Z
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
POWERBOMB ↪️ FINAL FLASH 🤩#WWEFastlane #USTitle @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/LaP3v3nlNS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2021
A kiss from a bro. 😘#WWEFastlane #USTitle @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/oqLoJxDrQK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2021
HIGH JUSTICE for @AliWWE.
Now THIS is what you call #RETRIBUTION!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/Lex6q65khP
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Calling An Audible During WWE Debut Match, Giving Mae Young An Angle Slam
- Jim Ross On Kazuchika Okada & Harold Meij Not Getting Along, Potential AEW & NJPW Supershow, Okada vs. Omega
- Barry Orton, Uncle Of Randy Orton, Dead At 62
- Daniel Bryan Reveals the Dream Matchups That Interest Him in AEW, ROH, NXT & NJPW