Mustafa Ali Fails To Win US Title At Fastlane, RETRIBUTION Implodes

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali had a bad day at WWE Fastlane, losing his US Title match against Riddle and then getting turned on by RETRIBUTION. The match, which took place on the pre-show, saw Riddle retain the title at Ali’s expense.

After the match, Ali began to berate RETRIBUTION, only to have Reckoning turn around and walk out of the ring. SLAPJACK quickly followed and incensed, Ali began yelling at MACE and T-BAR. That led to MACE grabbing him by the throat, and T-BAR joining him for a double chokeslam. The two left together as Ali was laid out in the ring; you can check out pics and video from the match below.

Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.

