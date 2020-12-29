Mustafa Ali Fires Back at Troll Calling RETRIBUTION Story ‘Unwatchable’

Mustafa Ali had plenty of ammunition to return fire on a Twitter user who tried to troll him over the RETRIBUTION storyline. The user in question tweeted Ali, Reckoning, and three others (assumedly the other RETRIBUTION members) in a post in which he wrote:

“This storyline was D.O.A. and now it’s just unwatchable you were a knee jerk reaction by Vince getting yelled at by investors just like www underground,brand shake ups,24/7 title,brand to brand invitational,and nothing has helped or gotten anybody over”

Ali took a moment to check out the user’s Twitter feed, and replied back:

“Before tweeting this, you RT’d something to win a free Fleshlight. I just wanted to point that out.”

The original tweet has now been deleted. RETRIBUTION has been known for firing back at critics online, with T-BAR in particular gaining notice for some of his tweets both to members of the WWE roster and fans.

Ali defeated Ricochet on last night’s Raw, though he was unable to get Ricochet to join RETRIBUTION after the match.