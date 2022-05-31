Mustafa Ali On Potential Future Opponents On WWE Raw, Being Impressed By Santos Escobar & Carmelo Hayes In NXT

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Mustafa Ali discussed potential future opponents on Raw, being impressed by Santos Escobar and Carmelo Hayes in NXT, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mustafa Ali on potential future opponents on Raw: “Being on Raw, there is just so many guys. I know I did recently step in the ring with The Miz, but what I loved a lot about doing something with him for the first time on TV was the back and forth on the microphone. I’m a guy that hasn’t gotten a whole lot of mic time, and when you’re in the ring with The Miz who’s one of our top guys on the stick – if you can’t hang with him, it’s evident. I just remember coming back and getting the ‘good job.’ That’s validation to me on that level. That guy knows what he’s doing. So, yeah, I would love to do something with Miz. Another guy I haven’t stepped into the ring with in a long time but I know fans are calling for the match is Seth Rollins. We’ve known each other a very long time and even tangled it up a few times on the independent scene. We’re always just kind of like ‘one day.’ I’d love to do that. And also Cody Rhodes. I’ve never stepped into the ring with him and recently just met him when he joined us.”

On being impressed by Santos Escobar and Carmelo Hayes in NXT: “I’ve went into the boss’s office many times saying, ‘Hey, what about NXT? I’m a seasoned wrestler that’s done very well here and I could do really well there. If the issue is TV time, I could help NXT.’ Sometimes, again, I have to pull back. There are two in particular that I really enjoy in NXT. Santos Escobar, I see like a young Eddie Guerrero in him, man. He just has so much charisma. In ring, he’s one of the smoothest guys we have. Another one I think will do really, really well when he comes up to the main roster is Carmelo Hayes. He’s got money written all over him. He’s got the look, but he also has that confidence which is not easy to buy. Hopefully I’ll get to mix it up with those two.”

