Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments

WWE has quietly given Mustafa Ali his first name back. After taking it away back in March, the company has added the “Mustafa” back to Ali on their website. His social media reflects the change as well. When he announced the news, Rusev replied: “Again?”

My name is Mustafa Ali. pic.twitter.com/zzXYTQRy5J — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 13, 2019

This isn’t the first time WWE has restored a first name, as both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan got theirs back over the last few months. There’s hope for Andrade yet.