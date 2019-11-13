wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has quietly given Mustafa Ali his first name back. After taking it away back in March, the company has added the “Mustafa” back to Ali on their website. His social media reflects the change as well. When he announced the news, Rusev replied: “Again?”
My name is Mustafa Ali. pic.twitter.com/zzXYTQRy5J
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 13, 2019
Again !? https://t.co/FouOQyOR2o
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 13, 2019
This isn’t the first time WWE has restored a first name, as both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan got theirs back over the last few months. There’s hope for Andrade yet.
