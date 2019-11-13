wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali WWE

WWE has quietly given Mustafa Ali his first name back. After taking it away back in March, the company has added the “Mustafa” back to Ali on their website. His social media reflects the change as well. When he announced the news, Rusev replied: “Again?”

This isn’t the first time WWE has restored a first name, as both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan got theirs back over the last few months. There’s hope for Andrade yet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mustafa Ali, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading