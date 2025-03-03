Mustafa Ali Says He, Not Joe Hendry, Can Take TNA To New Heights

Mustafa Ali says that TNA is on the edge of greatness and that it’s he — not Joe Hendry — who can push it even higher. Ali is back with TNA and he spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s Kevin Kellam where he outlined why he thinks he’s the guy to become the face of the company.

“I don’t want to say his name because then he’s gonna pop up over here and sing some annoying song that five-year-olds rhyme,” Ali said (per Fightful). “I appreciate Joe, I get what he’s doing, but man, I’m tired of the concerts [laughs]. Yeah, that’s me taking a shot at Joe Hendry. But I’ve said his name three times, and he hasn’t appeared, so liar. Joe is on top of the world right now. I wish him all the best, continued success. That Royal Rumble appearance was crazy. He’s doing great business for TNA.”

He continued, “I think it’s inevitable that TNA is on the precipice of greatness. It’s going on to do great things. I don’t think Joe’s the guy. I don’t. I think he’s wonderful, I think he’s good. I don’t think he’s great. I am great. So it is inevitable that the weight of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship is gonna be a little bit too much for his shoulders. He can’t lift that belt, he can’t take TNA to new heights, and I’m the guy that’s going to do it.”