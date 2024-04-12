Mustafa Ali On His Match With Hiromu Takahashi, Doesn’t See Anyone On His Level

Mustafa Ali is feeling his oats heading into his match with Hiromu Takahashi tonight. Ali is set to face Takahashi at NJPW Windy City Riot and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about the match and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his match with Takahashi: “People are chirping me about this guy, Hiromu, talks to a cat or something. He’s a big deal in Japan. He’s coming over. ‘He’s going to be the one.’ Okay.”

On facing so many company ‘top guys’: “All these promotions are booking me against their ‘top guys.’ KC Navarro, Storm Grayson, Mr. Blackwood. All these guys…rightfully so, if you want to make an impression and you want people to talk about it, you go after the guy that everyone is talking about. I applaud their enthusiasm, but no, I don’t see anyone on the horizon, under 200 pounds, I don’t see anyone on the horizon that can come remotely close to what I’m doing. On the microphone, in the ring, presentation, promos, suits. It’s me, that’s it.”