Mustafa Ali Hoped to Face Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania

Mustafa Ali was under the impression that he might face Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania, the WWE star revealed in a new interview. Ali spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On thinking a match between him and Kofi was in the cards: “The story was presented. And I really thought that was the direction we might be going for in this year’s WrestleMania. Things change and other things take priority sometimes. We almost got to it, so I will try to get to it again. There’s so much real emotion that I can just bring up and bring out in promos leading to that match.”

On Kingston’s rise to the WWE Championship in 2019: “‘KofiMania’s’ something that had been 11, 12 years in the making. So there was no way to measure up to that. At the end of the day it was fate that took over. I don’t know what the plans were going into WrestleMania. I can only speculate. But, what I do know is that the plans were to set me up as the next breakout star going into the Elimination Chamber.”

On a potential bigger feud between him and Kofi: “To me, it’s the story you don’t have to write. That entire story could be presented in a 60-second video package. And everyone is [clicks fingers] ‘Oh!’ We’ve all had that moment where you really feel like something that was yours. Or you’re up for a job promotion, or whatever it is, and someone else gets it. Your best friends gets something that you were also gunning for. The big thing is that we, as performers, the best thing we can do is do something you can relate to … When we do do it, I hope we’re allowed to do it right. Because I feel like it’d be one hell of a story. I’ll have my moment, I’ve just gotta stick around and fight for it. I almost got there once, so I know I can do it again.”