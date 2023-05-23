– WWE Superstar and No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Title Mustafa Ali shared a video last night on his Twitter on the importance of WWE Night of Champions, where he will challenge Gunther for the title. He stated the following in his video address:

“So earlier tonight, I was trying to say something, but I didn’t really get the chance to say what I wanted to say. So I’ll say it now. I don’t want to continue to pretend to be something that I’m not. My whole life, I’ve dreamed about doing something great, about being a champion. When I look back at my career, I haven’t even gotten close to being any of those things. And then you’ve all seen, it’s been failure after failure. This is why no one believes that I even have a chance in hell at defeating Gunther and becoming the Intercontinental Champion. But for some reason, I still believe I can. I know I can because I’m still Mustafa Ali. I’m still the guy that was the ultimate underdog, that would never stay down. I was the heart of the cruiserweight division. I was the guy that pinned a reigning WWE Champion. That was me. I was doing that while I was breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes. That was me.

“And Night of Champions takes place in Saudi Arabia. There’s gonna be kids out there that look just like me, that have a name just like mine. They need to see the real Mustafa Ali, and I need to see the real Mustafa Ali too because I need to finally look in the mirror and be proud of the man that’s staring back at me. So I’m laying it all on the line. At Night of Champions, if I can’t be great, if I can’t be a champion, then I don’t deserve to be here. This Saturday, either my dream finally comes true, or my dream dies. And if it’s going to die, then I’m going down with it.”