Mustafa Ali Joins Smackdown Roster, Pins Daniel Bryan in Main Event

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-18-18

– Mustafa Ali is the latest member of the Smackdown roster. Ali was made a permanent Blue Brand member on Tuesday’s episode following his match with Daniel Bryan last week. Mustafa teamed with AJ Styles to compete against Andrade “Cien” Almas and Daniel Bryan in the main event, which ended with Ali pinning Bryan after hitting him with the 054.

Highlights from the match are below:

