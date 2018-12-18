Mustafa Ali Joins Smackdown Roster, Pins Daniel Bryan in Main Event

– Mustafa Ali is the latest member of the Smackdown roster. Ali was made a permanent Blue Brand member on Tuesday’s episode following his match with Daniel Bryan last week. Mustafa teamed with AJ Styles to compete against Andrade “Cien” Almas and Daniel Bryan in the main event, which ended with Ali pinning Bryan after hitting him with the 054.

Highlights from the match are below:

The city of Fresno ranks No. 1 in pollution in the state of California! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!

SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!

SHAME! SHAME! #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/mViAsHoJk2 — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2018