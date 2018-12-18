wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Joins Smackdown Roster, Pins Daniel Bryan in Main Event
– Mustafa Ali is the latest member of the Smackdown roster. Ali was made a permanent Blue Brand member on Tuesday’s episode following his match with Daniel Bryan last week. Mustafa teamed with AJ Styles to compete against Andrade “Cien” Almas and Daniel Bryan in the main event, which ended with Ali pinning Bryan after hitting him with the 054.
Highlights from the match are below:
The city of Fresno ranks No. 1 in pollution in the state of California!
SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!
SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!
SHAME! SHAME! #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/mViAsHoJk2
It's the perfect time for the #FutureOfSDLive! #SDLive @AndradeCienWWE @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/6HaJZ3HGG6
It's good to have you, @MustafaAliWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/KjzgXYkSc9
#SDLive just got PHENOMENAL! @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/z2b6YYo6MA
Trending NOW in the United States and Worldwide: Mustafa Ali#SDLive @MustafaAliWWE @AJStylesOrg @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/GCqt1hEBWz
.@MustafaAliWWE on #SDLive is going to be FUN! @AJStylesOrg @WWEDanielBryan @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/NFhUnNLQI0
He was the HEART of #205Live, but now @MustafaAliWWE is looking to make a name for himself on #SDLive, and he's been nothing short of IMPRESSIVE so far! pic.twitter.com/pN2vywTkqI
.@AJStylesOrg doesn't appreciate the imitation, @AndradeCienWWE. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/INAcGoMtGB
This is beautiful. #SDLive @AJStylesOrg @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/hnzz1zV0m6
THAT'S HOW YOU DO IT!
An 054 seals the deal as @MustafaAliWWE pins the #WWEChampion @WWEDanielBryan on #SDLive! @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/5FC05yQYJq
