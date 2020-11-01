Mustafa Ali on Retribution: ‘Having No Faith in Us Is What Made Us in the First Place’

– Retribution leader Mustafa Ali posted his latest diatribe earlier today on his official Twitter account. Ali promised that he will “turn this ship around” on Raw. Retribution has yet to win a single match after he was revealed as the leader. Additionally, Ali stated in his rant that the lack of faith in the wrestlers of Retribution is what sparked the group’s creation.

Mustafa Ali wrote, “Tomorrow on #WWERAW I turn this ship around. But I don’t want you to change. I want you to continue to ignore the warning. I want you to continue having no faith in us. After all, ‘having no faith in us’ is what made us in the first place. #RETRIBUTION” You can view his post below.

The entire Retribution stable, including Ali, were drafted to Raw during the 2020 WWE Draft. This is despite the group’s stated goal of wanting to destroy the company.