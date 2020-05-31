Mustafa Ali Lashes Out At People Who Think He Can’t Cut A Promo

Mustafa Ali has been absent from WWE TV for months now, but he’s still active on Twitter. He put up a post today that called out those who think he can’t cut a promo. It includes a link to a video that aired on WWE TV, with comments about police brutality, evil and his time as a police officer. The promo happened nearly a year ago.

He wrote: “Imagine having a Muslim name, talking about good & evil, police brutality and having it air on WWE programming…and people still saying ‘bUt CaN hE cUt A pRoMo?’”