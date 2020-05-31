wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Lashes Out At People Who Think He Can’t Cut A Promo
May 30, 2020 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali has been absent from WWE TV for months now, but he’s still active on Twitter. He put up a post today that called out those who think he can’t cut a promo. It includes a link to a video that aired on WWE TV, with comments about police brutality, evil and his time as a police officer. The promo happened nearly a year ago.
He wrote: “Imagine having a Muslim name, talking about good & evil, police brutality and having it air on WWE programming…and people still saying ‘bUt CaN hE cUt A pRoMo?’”
Imagine having a Muslim name, talking about good & evil, police brutality and having it air on WWE programming…and people still saying “bUt CaN hE cUt A pRoMo?” https://t.co/hk4LoGomI8
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy & His Wife Possibly Respond to Jeff Hardy Segment, Matt Praises Tony Khan for AEW’s ‘Positive’ & ‘Supportive Environment’
- Maria Manic on Intergender Matches, Says It’s a Case By Case Thing: ‘You Wouldn’t Want Me Fighting Brock Lesnar’
- Jim Cornette on Seth Rollins Being Hurt By His Comments About Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy, Says It’s Just About the Timing
- The Undertaker Discusses Hulk Hogan Faking Neck Injury at WWE Survivor Series 1991, Confronting Hogan Backstage, How Hogan Responded