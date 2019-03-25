Mustafa Ali Has Lost His First Name in WWE

– Mustafa Ali’s first name is no more, and now he’s just Ali. As first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the company has cut the Smackdown star’s first name off of his WWE.com profile, and Ali has removed “Mustafa” from his handle on Twitter as well.

Ali’s WWE.com bio reads as following after the change:

“:A veteran of the cruiserweight wars, Ali brought his years of in-ring experience to Full Sail University in pursuit of the Cruiserweight Classic crown during the Cruiserweight Classic.

For more than a decade, Ali has honed his craft all over the country, squaring off with some of the toughest competition that both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions have to offer. Hailing from Chicago, Ali exudes a quiet confidence that allows his action to speak louder than words.”

You can see a screenshot of Ali’s profile on WWE.com below: