Mustafa Ali & Mike Santana Summit Set for This Week’s TNA Impact

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Mustafa Ali Mike Santana Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana will have a summit this Thursday, March 13 on TNA Impact. You can see the announcement below:

TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. TBA
Match For Team Advantage at Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* Mustafa Ali & Mike Santana Summit

