Mustafa Ali & Mike Santana Summit Set for This Week’s TNA Impact
March 11, 2025
– TNA Wrestling announced that Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana will have a summit this Thursday, March 13 on TNA Impact. You can see the announcement below:
* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. TBA
* Match For Team Advantage at Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* Mustafa Ali & Mike Santana Summit
.@MustafaAli_X and @Santana_Proud meet for a Summit THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/jXUSwHUcJF
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 11, 2025
