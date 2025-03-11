– TNA Wrestling announced that Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana will have a summit this Thursday, March 13 on TNA Impact. You can see the announcement below:

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. TBA

* Match For Team Advantage at Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater

* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee

* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee

* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* Mustafa Ali & Mike Santana Summit