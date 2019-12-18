Mustafa Ali: ‘I May Have Missed Out on an Opportunity But I Didn’t Miss Out on My Purpose’

– This week, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali reflected on his injury that forced his withdrawal from the Elimination Chamber title match last February. Ultimately, Kofi Kingston replaced Ali in the match, and Kingston would later go on to win the title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. You can read the comments by Mustafa Ali reflecting on this year below.

I’ve been reminded, every day, that getting injured earlier this year took away the biggest opportunity of my life.

What people don’t know is I tried to fight through the injury. I wrestled another 3 shows( my choice) before finally collapsing backstage. I tried so hard to get to my feet because I knew if I didn’t get up this opportunity will be gone. I guess I took too long to get to my feet. And just like that, the opportunity was gone.

Everyday this year all I can think about is, “Why couldn’t you hold on a little longer?” Despite coming back, producing my own vignettes, getting in the best shape of my life and having a story that literally writes itself, I haven’t been able to get close to that opportunity again. Lost in the shuffle. I thought 2019 was going to be the year that the dream turned into a nightmare.

Then, I see a photo like this. I see what I want this world to be. I see who I want to be. I see I’ve got to travel the world and breakdown barriers and shatter stereotypes.

For those of you that know my story, you know that I use to play a stereotypical role as an evil foreigner and one day I saw a young boy with blonde hair and blue eyes in the crowd. I saw fear on his face. I saw that I taught him to hate people that look like me. And now, I’m able to right that wrong. I’m able to bring light to the dark.

I may have missed out on an opportunity, but I didn’t miss out on my purpose.