Mustafa Ali In Action, More Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact
March 1, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs next Thursday on ASX TV and is the final episode before TNA Sacrifice:
* Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight
* Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango
* Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna
* Ash By Elegance vs. TBA
NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/PIKde3AWcI
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024
