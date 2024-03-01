wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali In Action, More Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact

March 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs next Thursday on ASX TV and is the final episode before TNA Sacrifice:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight
* Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango
* Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna
* Ash By Elegance vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading